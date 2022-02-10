Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.49

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.49 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 226.67 ($3.07). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 840,794 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £981.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,585 ($12,961.46).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

