Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of EW traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

