Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.