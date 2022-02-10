Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,047. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

