Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,047. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
