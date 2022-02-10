EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. EMCORE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 127,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,450. EMCORE has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 830.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

