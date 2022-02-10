Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.18 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $189,054.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,764,882 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

