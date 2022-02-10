EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $148,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

GMBT stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

