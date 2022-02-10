EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.