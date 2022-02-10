Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

