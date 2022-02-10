Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

