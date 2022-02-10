Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.40

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$55.40 and last traded at C$54.66, with a volume of 8801377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.99.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.59. The firm has a market cap of C$110.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

