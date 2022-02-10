Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.17 ($18.58).

EPA:ENGI opened at €14.31 ($16.45) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.98) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.49.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

