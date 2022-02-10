Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,219. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.