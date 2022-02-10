Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,219. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
