Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,160 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Middleby stock opened at $199.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

