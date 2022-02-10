Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,528 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EIX opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

