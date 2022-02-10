Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

