Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $276.17 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $288.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

