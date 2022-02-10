Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 320,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

