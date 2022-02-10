Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 176,505 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

