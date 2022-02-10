Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.89. 3,640,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,069,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.