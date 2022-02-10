Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

