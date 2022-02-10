ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 108,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ePlus by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.