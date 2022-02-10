Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of EQNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 5,420,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,301. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
