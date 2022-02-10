Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 5,420,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,301. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

