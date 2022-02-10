Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.57. 624,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$12.78.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

