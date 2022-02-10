Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 520,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

