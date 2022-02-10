Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

