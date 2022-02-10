Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $13.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.99. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

WLL opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.