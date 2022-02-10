Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.

ZGN stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

