Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.21

Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 13106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 126.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 94.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 472,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 90.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

