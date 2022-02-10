ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.