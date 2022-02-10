ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESE opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

