Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.