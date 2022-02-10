Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.50 and traded as low as $40.81. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

