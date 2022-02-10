Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

EVLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,679. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

