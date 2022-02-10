Everest (ID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,896.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Everest has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $87,896.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

