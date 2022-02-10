Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

