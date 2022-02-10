Exeedme Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and $339,657.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

