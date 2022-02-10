Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

