Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $3,693,795.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.52. 5,737,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

