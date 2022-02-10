Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $200.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $193.86 and last traded at $193.63, with a volume of 64240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.35.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
