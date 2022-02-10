Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $200.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $193.86 and last traded at $193.63, with a volume of 64240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.35.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.