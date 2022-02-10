Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,850 ($38.54) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.50).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,009 ($40.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a market cap of £27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,339.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,274.90.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.