Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 7.7%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 22,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 248,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,590,413,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

