F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

