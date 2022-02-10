F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.29. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

