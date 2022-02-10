Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 1,660 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $523.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.43 and its 200-day moving average is $430.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

