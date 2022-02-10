Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.29.

NYSE FICO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,673. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.26. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

