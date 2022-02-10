Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 10.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares were down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 569,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,168,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.91 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

