Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 460,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,083. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

