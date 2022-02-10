Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

