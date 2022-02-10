Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.68. 39,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,126,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

