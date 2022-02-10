Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.68. 39,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,126,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
